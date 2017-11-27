 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
"How Long" Will We Dance to Charlie Puth With The Fitness Marshall? Infinitely.
Holiday Fitness
15 Elegant and Healthy Party Apps That Are Deceptively Easy to Make
Beginner Fitness Tips
8 Ways Anyone Can Make Running Feel Easier
Healthy Recipes
Bake a Batch of Flour-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Fitness Marshall's Charlie Puth "How Long" Dance Cardio

"How Long" Will We Dance to Charlie Puth With The Fitness Marshall? Infinitely.

If you peeped Charlie Puth's Instagram Story over the weekend, you may have noticed some familiar faces! The Fitness Marshall's latest video is to Charlie's new hit, "How Long." Needless to say, we're going to be dancing to this infinitely.

You may have also noticed a surprise guest backup booty! That's Will Ontiveros from season one of Revenge Body. Lookin' good, Will!
Join the conversation
The Fitness MarshallWorkouts
Gift Guide
These 25 Stocking Stuffers Are So Good — And All on Amazon
by Rebecca Brown
The Fitness Marshall "This Is What You Came For" Rihanna
Rihanna
This Is What You Came For: The Fitness Marshall's Rihanna Dance Routine
by Dominique Astorino
The Fitness Marshall Jax Jones "You Don't Know Me" Dance
The Fitness Marshall
This Woman's Living Our Dream Dancing in The Fitness Marshall's New Video
by Dominique Astorino
Quick Fixes For Bloating
Healthy Eating Tips
12 Fast Ways to Relieve Your Bloating Right Now
by Dominique Astorino
Gifts For Pre-teens
Gift Guide
Don't Know What to Get Your Picky Pre-Teen? We've Got You Covered
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds