The Fitness Marshall Calls Out the "Bullsh*t" Women Everywhere Deal With on a Daily Basis
The Fitness Marshall is on tour in New Zealand, and the crew is doing more than just dancing — they've got a powerful message for women everywhere, and they're challenging society's standards.
Caleb took the stage at the first tour stop in New Zealand to call attention to unfair standards set for women. "There are so many times when women are told what it means to be a woman," he said. "How you're allowed to dress, how you're allowed to act, what you can do with your body . . . all of those things are bullsh*t! You don't have to meet anybody's standard, you don't have to be any type of way, you just have to be you." We love that Caleb and "backup booties" Haley and Bria are using their international platform to spread such an empowering message to women of all ages everywhere.