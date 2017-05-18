The Fitness Marshall Calls Out the "Bullsh*t" Women Everywhere Deal With on a Daily Basis

The Fitness Marshall is on tour in New Zealand, and the crew is doing more than just dancing — they've got a powerful message for women everywhere, and they're challenging society's standards.

First day of the @cottononbody tour first stop was New Zealand 🇳🇿 Sydney you're next!! 🌟 A post shared by The Fitness Marshall (@thefitnessmarshall) on May 18, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Caleb took the stage at the first tour stop in New Zealand to call attention to unfair standards set for women. "There are so many times when women are told what it means to be a woman," he said. "How you're allowed to dress, how you're allowed to act, what you can do with your body . . . all of those things are bullsh*t! You don't have to meet anybody's standard, you don't have to be any type of way, you just have to be you." We love that Caleb and "backup booties" Haley and Bria are using their international platform to spread such an empowering message to women of all ages everywhere.