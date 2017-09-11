The 1 Simple Thing Kelly Did to Get Strong — It Only Takes 10 Minutes!

 Skip Nav
A post shared by K E L L Y (@faithfu11yfit) on

If you think you don't have time, energy, or money to get in shape, these transformation photos from Kelly will prove that you don't need to make a huge commitment or change to see results. Kelly shares, "I started with just TEN minutes of YouTube workout videos."

The photo on the left was taken at her high school senior prom, and the photo on the right is from now. She says that in 2008, "I had no clue what working out was, I never lifted a weight, I hated running, and I didn't do ANY sort of physical activity." She goes on, "I was always the skinny girl in high school who could eat anything and never gain a pound." It wasn't until she attended college that she learned about all the major health benefits just 10 minutes a day could have on her health now and for the future.

So that's when she started with moving just 10 minutes a day. Kelly says, "You do NOT need fancy machines or a gym membership to improve your health." You have access to thousands of free 10-minute workouts that you can do from your living room. If you're not sure where to begin, try these:

