The Ultimate Quick Booty Lift and Tone Workout

Take 10 minutes from your day to strengthen and tone your backside with Cassey Ho, the founder of Blogilates. This short but effective workout will leave your butt burning as you build muscle to tone and shape your booty. You don't need any equipment for this workout either — a few moves might challenge your balance, though. If that's the case just grab onto a chair to keep stable so you can focus on exercise. Ready? Press play, and get ready to feel the burn.

On Anna: Popflex Active, Koral, and Aday

On Cassey: Popflex Active

On Brittany: Lorna Jane, Adidas, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

Manduka mats

