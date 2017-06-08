The Ultimate Arm and Shoulder Workout

This workout is all about the upper body! Grab a set of light- to medium-sized weights, and get ready to tighten and tone the arms. Not only will this strength-training workout target the arms, chest, shoulders, and back, but it will also challenge your core and balance. It's the perfect complement to a cardio workout, or try it on those days when you only have time for a quick workout.

On Anna: Eden Activewear Tights

On Dre: Beyond Yoga Top