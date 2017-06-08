 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Arm and Shoulder Workout
This Jam-Packed Playlist Is Perfect For Your Summer Workouts
Healthy Eating Tips
A Fitness Editor Shares Her Week of Meals and Workouts
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV

10-Minute Arm Workout | Video

The Ultimate Arm and Shoulder Workout

This workout is all about the upper body! Grab a set of light- to medium-sized weights, and get ready to tighten and tone the arms. Not only will this strength-training workout target the arms, chest, shoulders, and back, but it will also challenge your core and balance. It's the perfect complement to a cardio workout, or try it on those days when you only have time for a quick workout.

On Anna: Eden Activewear Tights
On Dre: Beyond Yoga Top

10-minute WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsArm WorkoutsClass FitsugarArm ExercisesBack ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
