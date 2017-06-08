 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What to Eat When a Headache Hits
Personal Essay
Why I (and Everybody Else) Should Learn to Take a Compliment
Healthy Living
20 Ways to Chill Out and Help Stop Stress
Health News
"Social Jet Lag" Happens Every Week — and It Could Cost You Your Health

Foods That Help Headaches

What to Eat When a Headache Hits

When dealing with an aching head, it's become so easy to pop some pills. If you're trying to steer clear of pain relievers, some of the best help can come from the produce aisle.

Related
A Clean-Eating Plan That Helps You Meal Prep

  1. Potato: After a night out, you may think that a plate of greasy fries is the way to go; forget the french fries and go for a baked potato instead. Foods high in potassium have proven to help alleviate bad headaches, and a baked potato with its skin offers up to a whopping 600 mg.
  2. Bananas: The dynamic duo of potassium and magnesium come to the rescue in one tasty piece of fruit. Magnesium's calming effects are a huge help when trying to alleviate an achy head.
  3. Watermelon: A lot of the time when dealing with a headache, chances are you may be dehydrated. A water-rich fruit like watermelon can give you a huge boost and also serves as a solid source of potassium and magnesium!

    4. Related
    Cure Headaches With These Yoga Poses

  4. Pineapple: Fresh pineapple can also help soothe your headache woes. The natural enzyme bromelain has been linked for centuries as a form of natural pain relief. It also boasts anti-inflammatory properties that can help get your head right as well.
  5. Cucumber: In the same vein as watermelon, cucumber can help cut dehydration out of the picture. Composed of 95 percent water, the highly hydrating cucumber is a perfect option for a fresh, headache-fighting snack.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Grace Hitchcock
Join the conversation
Healthy LivingHeadaches
Join The Conversation
aussienore aussienore 4 years
FIRST. You guys need to get your Web-Site, sorted out, it`s a mess. Can`t get recipes, etc. Thank you, I would like the recipe for the soup, which I and many others CANNOT FIND.Carene J. Williams.
Carrie3321634 Carrie3321634 4 years
Bananas! No way!
jlsander07 jlsander07 4 years
I love learning natural\u00a0remedies\u00a0- I try to stay away from taking medicine if I can help it. Thanks! :)
Health News
by Leta Shy
Which Sleep Position Is Healthiest?
Sleep
by Heather Dale
Foods That Fight Migraines
Healthy Living
5 Foods That Help Prevent Migraines
by Lizzie Fuhr
Blogger Shows Belly Outline on Instagram
Body Positivity
by Terry Carter
What Causes Migraines?
Health News
Why Your Migraines Could Be Triggered by Wine and Chocolate
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds