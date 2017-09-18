 Skip Nav
30 Reminders That Burpees Are the F*cking Worst and No One Likes Them

Whether you're a total beginner or a veteran fitness enthusiast, there's something many of us can agree on: burpees suck. While they're an excellent total-body workout, they're also a surefire way to push your body to its "I'm gonna puke" limits and they leave us feeling particularly uncomfortable. Yet because they're so effective at building strength and blasting calories, they tend to be built into many, many workouts. Thus, the antiburpee sentiment was born, and from said sentiment, these hilarious memes. Enjoy.

Funny FitnessBurpeesMemesWorkoutsHumor
