Snack Smarter: Baked Potato Chips With Onion Dip

For a healthier take on classic onion dip, try this version that's made with Greek yogurt. Traditionally served with greasy potato chips, this recipe calls for homemade baked chips — at a fraction of the fat. These crisp, cracked-pepper chips are worth the cook time, and the dip can be made the night before your event.

Baked Cracked-Pepper Potato Chips With Onion Dip

Healthy Onion Dip Recipe

Ingredients

  1. For the chips:
  2. 3 large russet potatoes, sliced into 1/8-inch thick rounds
  3. 2 tablespoons olive oil
  4. 2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
  5. Kosher salt to taste
  1. For the dip:
  2. 2 teaspoons olive oil
  3. 1 small onion, minced
  4. 2 scallions, thinly sliced with greens and whites separated
  5. 1 1/4 cups nonfat Greek yogurt
  6. 3/4 teaspoon onion powder
  7. 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  8. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  9. 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss sliced potatoes in a large bowl with the olive oil and pepper until well-coated. Arrange potato slices in 1 layer on 2 cookie sheets.
  2. Bake for 20-25 minutes until chips are crisp and lightly browned. Remove from oven, season with salt, and cool.
  3. To make the dip, heat oil over medium heat and add onions and scallion whites. Cook, stirring often, until golden brown and soft, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
  4. Combine onions with Greek yogurt, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and scallion greens. Stir well to incorporate.
  5. Chill for 1 hour to let flavors meld. Serve with chips.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Dips, Appetizers
Yield
Serves 6

Nutrition

Calories per serving
240
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
