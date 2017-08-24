 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Kayla Itsines
49-Year-Old Chelle Looks Exactly Like She Did at 29 Thanks to BBG
Game of Thrones
Winter Might Be Here, but This Game of Thrones Finale Workout Will Heat Things Up
11 Healthy Protein Balls to Snack On Between Meals

Protein balls are such a versatile snack. Whether you're trying to stave off hunger and cravings after a workout, satisfy a late-night sweet tooth, or add more protein into your diet, these tasty, healthy treats really pack a nutritious punch. Some of these recipes only have five ingredients (or fewer!), so they're also super simple to whip up and have on hand. Find the right recipe for you — and your cravings — from pumpkin pie to cookie dough to raspberry truffle flavor.

50-Calorie Coconut-Covered Chocolate Protein Balls
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Vegan Banana-Oat Protein Balls
Carrot Cake Protein Balls
Crispy Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Cherry Almond Coconut Protein Balls
Cookie Dough Protein Balls
Chocolate Raspberry "Truffles"
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Pie Protein Balls
3-Ingredient Vegan Post-Workout Protein Balls
4-Ingredient Salted Peanut Protein Balls
