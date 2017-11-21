10 Healthy Snacking Tips to Fuel Smarter and Lose Weight

We love snacks, but snacking can be a little mysterious: what's the "right way" to snack? In terms of portions, timing, nutrients, choices . . . there's a lot to take in. We combined some of our best, favorite tips for healthy snacking that are helpful no matter what your goals are (read: not just weight loss . . . but they definitely help with that, too). Get a little nutrition 101 and pick up some yummy hacks and recipe ideas along the way.