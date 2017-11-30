High-Protein Hot Chocolate Is the Perfect Winter Workout Recovery Drink

Curling up with a warm mug of hot chocolate on a chilly day is one of our favorite Winter activities. But what if your hot chocolate could help you recover from your workouts? This high-protein hot chocolate, made with homemade vegan protein powder, cocoa powder, and coconut palm sugar, mixes together to provide a decadent treat that also helps you build strong muscles. This Winter, kick your cold protein shakes to the curb and stay toasty with this high-protein option. It also makes a great gift for your friends that lift.

High Protein Hot Chocolate From Lisa Barnet Ingredients Protein Powder: 1/4 cup coconut flour 2 tablespoons shelled hemp seeds 2 tablespoons rolled oats Hot Chocolate Mix: 1/2 cups coconut palm sugar 1/2 cup cocoa powder Milk of choice Directions To make the protein powder: Place protein powder ingredients in a coffee grinder and grind to a fine powder. Pour into a small bowl and whisk to remove any clumps. To assemble the hot chocolate mix: Place coconut sugar in a clear glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Tap bottom of jar on counter to level sugar. Carefully spoon protein powder on top of sugar. Use the spoon to even out layer, and tap gently to level. Spoon cocoa powder on top of protein powder and level. To make hot chocolate: Make sure jar lid is tightly closed and shake contents of jar to mix. Place 3 tablespoons of mix in a heat-proof mug. Fill with hot milk, whisk, and enjoy! Information Category Drinks, Hot Drinks Yield 16 servings Cook Time 20 minutes