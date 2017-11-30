 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
High-Protein Hot Chocolate Is the Perfect Winter Workout Recovery Drink
Summer
The 25 Best Exercises to Tone Your Abs (and None of Them Are Crunches)
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan
Yoga
9 Relaxing Stretches You Can Do in Bed

High-Protein Hot Chocolate

High-Protein Hot Chocolate Is the Perfect Winter Workout Recovery Drink

Curling up with a warm mug of hot chocolate on a chilly day is one of our favorite Winter activities. But what if your hot chocolate could help you recover from your workouts? This high-protein hot chocolate, made with homemade vegan protein powder, cocoa powder, and coconut palm sugar, mixes together to provide a decadent treat that also helps you build strong muscles. This Winter, kick your cold protein shakes to the curb and stay toasty with this high-protein option. It also makes a great gift for your friends that lift.

Related
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
High Protein Hot Chocolate

High Protein Hot Chocolate

High Protein Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  1. Protein Powder:
  2. 1/4 cup coconut flour
  3. 2 tablespoons shelled hemp seeds
  4. 2 tablespoons rolled oats
  1. Hot Chocolate Mix:
  2. 1/2 cups coconut palm sugar
  3. 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  1. Milk of choice

Directions

  1. To make the protein powder: Place protein powder ingredients in a coffee grinder and grind to a fine powder. Pour into a small bowl and whisk to remove any clumps.
  2. To assemble the hot chocolate mix: Place coconut sugar in a clear glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Tap bottom of jar on counter to level sugar. Carefully spoon protein powder on top of sugar. Use the spoon to even out layer, and tap gently to level. Spoon cocoa powder on top of protein powder and level.
  3. To make hot chocolate: Make sure jar lid is tightly closed and shake contents of jar to mix. Place 3 tablespoons of mix in a heat-proof mug. Fill with hot milk, whisk, and enjoy!

Information

Category
Drinks, Hot Drinks
Yield
16 servings
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ioana Vasile
Join the conversation
GlowHealthy LivingHot ChocolateVeganHoliday
Glow
These Natural Face Masks Are Inspired by Your Favorite Holiday Pies
by Megan Lutz
High-Protein Overnight Oats Recipe
Healthy Recipes
High-Protein Vanilla Almond Raspberry Overnight Oats Offers Almost 17 Grams
by Jenny Sugar
Iced Golden Milk Recipe
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
by Susi May
Sugar-Free Cookie Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies
by Jenny Sugar
Holiday Side Recipes
Holiday Food
These 30 Festive Sides Will Be the Star of Your Holiday Dinner
by Sara Cagle
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds