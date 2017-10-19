5 Homeopathic Remedies For When It Hurts to Pee

Most women have had a bladder or urinary tract infection at least once in their lifetime. If you're finding yourself looking for alternative methods to get rid of the problem, head over to YourTango, where expert Michele Brookhaus has compiled a list of natural remedies to help you.

Have you ever had pain when you pee?

Well, you are not alone. Forty percent of women have had at least one bladder or urinary tract infection in their lifetime.

What constitutes as an infection or inflammation? Certainly, sometimes they go undetected, but the Mayo Clinic lists these symptoms as signs that something just may not be right down there:

A strong, persistent urge to urinate

A burning sensation when urinating

Passing frequent, small amounts of urine

Urine that appears cloudy

Urine that appears red, bright pink or cola-colored — a sign of blood in the urine

Strong-smelling urine

Pelvic pain, in women — especially in the center of the pelvis and around the area of the pubic bone

So if you're wondering why it hurts to pee, I'm sure you also know about some common culprits for the onset of this nasty.

Sex: If you've only ever had one infection, it's likely from sex. The best way to avoid them is to urinate within 30 minutes after sex.

Water is so good for so many things in your body. After all, it's at least 60 percent water. Drinking water helps to flush out bacteria. Holding it in: Don't do it! If you have to go, then go. Peeing, again, helps flush out the bad stuff. Nothing good comes from holding in your urine.

Don't do it! If you have to go, then go. Peeing, again, helps flush out the bad stuff. Nothing good comes from holding in your urine. Birth Control: Sometimes changing birth control can cause issues with your bladder. As does use of a diaphragm or spermicide.

Sometimes changing birth control can cause issues with your bladder. As does use of a diaphragm or spermicide. Hormonal shifts: Menopause is a big one when hormones shift in the body. It can make us more susceptible to inflammation and infection.

Keeping the body well hydrated and alkaline goes a long way to help one rid themselves of the problem. Cranberry juice or pills, and in extreme cases, putting baking soda in water and drinking it can help too.

But if you're figuring out what to do if it hurts to pee, you should try looking for a homeopathic remedy. Here are five I recommend:

1. Cantharis

This is a brilliant remedy in acute stages of inflammation. Commonly known as the Spanish fly, it heals cutting, biting, and burning pains. There may be retention of urine with intolerable urging — restlessness, desire for sex, with potential rage and weeping. That's a lot of emotions!

On the other hand, if you feel like you are just beginning to get a bladder infection, this remedy might stop it in its tracks. The person needing this remedy may feel worse drinking cold water, or coffee, though being warm and rubbing your belly could feel good.

2. Equisetum

This is a plant more commonly known as Horse's Tail. This remedy is useful for an aching, tender bladder, that doesn't feel any better after urinating. There seems to be a constant desire to urinate, and there is a lot of it.

This is for pains that can also be cutting and burning with urination. And you might even dribble in between. The pain feels worse at the end of urinating and sitting. It feels better to lie down. This is a great remedy postpartum if you are having urinary difficulties.

3. Apis

This remedy is made from a bee and is most often used acutely for bites that are hot, red and swollen, just like the bite that a bee might give you. But it's also a great remedy for bladders that are inflamed. This is for pains that are burning and stinging, and urine is scanty often with a foul smell and a dark color.

This remedy may be used in newborns who are retaining their urine. Women needing this remedy may feel better being cool and not warm. Emotionally onset may begin with grief, fright, rage, jealousy, or mental shock.

4. Staphisagria

This is also known as the flower Delphinium. This remedy is probably the best remedy for inflammation after sex. There is a frequent desire to urinate, and urination often feels better. Use this when urination is either scanty or profuse, and the burning pain is felt most often when not peeing.

Frustratingly, it can also feel like you have to pee again, right after you've gone. Arguing with your lover or too much sex can make things worse. But rest, warmth, and breakfast can help!

5. Aconite

This is a flower in the family of the Ranunculaceae. Did you get a bladder infection after being in the cold or after a fright? Did it come on suddenly? Here's your remedy. Urine will be scanty, red, hot and painful. You can also use this for retained or difficult to void urine. You may feel chilled.

So these are the 5 remedies that can help. Know that these are only a few remedies that are useful for when it hurts to pee. There are probably a hundred more. So if you are not getting the results you are hoping for, call your homeopath!

If you need more information about homeopathy in general, please look at my article How Homeopathy Treatment Works (and What You Need to Know About It).

Michele Brookhaus, RSHom(NA), CCH, is a classical homeopath and passionate explorer of all things feminine. She has created Yoni's Bliss, a lube that's meant to nourish and protect vaginal tissue.

