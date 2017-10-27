How to Deal With the End of Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time Ends Nov. 5 — Here Are 4 Ways to Not Feel Like Crap
It's that time of year where we "fall back," and gaining just one little hour seems amazing, but it can really throw a wrench in your routine. When we set our clocks an hour back on Nov. 5, here are four symptoms that can affect your body and mind and how to ease the transition.
