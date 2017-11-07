 Skip Nav
booty gains
A Fat-Burning Jump Rope and Booty Workout That Only Takes 20 Minutes
Healthy Eating Tips
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout

How to Do a Proper Push-Up

The Tiny Tweak That Will Help You Make the Most Out of a Push-Up

Have you ever been doing a move for so long you don't realize you're doing it completely wrong? It happens to the best of us. Simple things like squats, planks . . . even standing up straight! Tiny adjustments to our posture and form can yield incredibly positive and powerful results — just as doing something the wrong way repeatedly can be bad for your body.

Let's talk about a triceps push-up. Pretty much any fitness enthusiast you ask would say, "Sure, I know how to do a triceps push-up! Piece of cake!" but trainers see more improper push-ups than they do solid ones. A lot of times, it comes down to a tiny tweak — a rotation, in fact. We learned this at Swing Kettlebell School in San Francisco, when cofounder Rich Manaro explained the method of rotating the arms; he calls it "packing the shoulder."

Related
This Push-Up Challenge Will Make You Insanely Strong in 30 Days

"Before lowering your body to the floor in a push-up, rotate your elbows so that the pit [inside bend] of the elbow faces forward. This action 'packs' the shoulder, engaging the lat and protecting the shoulder girdle, ensuring proper pushing position."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Packing the shoulder" creates a more stable shoulder joint, and this subtle change puts your shoulder in a safer, more neutral position and decreases wear and tear on the joint, ensuring you can do push-ups for decades to come.

See that? Just a tiny change, and you're doing a push-up correctly. And what happens when you do a push-up correctly? In addition to avoiding injury and staying safe, you're getting a better workout and working the right muscle groups.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsPopsugar InterviewsPush-UpsWorkouts
Beginner Fitness Tips
Don't Make This Common Mistake When Doing a Squat
by Gina Florio
Physical Effects of Overtraining
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Is Exactly What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Take a Rest Day
by Dominique Astorino
How to Do a Squat
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Biggest Mistake You're Making in a Squat Is Keeping You From Booty Gains
by Dominique Astorino
Why Women Should Do Deadlifts
Beginner Fitness Tips
The 1 Move Every Woman Should Do (and It's Not Squats)
by Michael De Medeiros
How to Get Better at Squatting
Beginner Fitness Tips
A 30-Second Trick That Will Beef Up Your Squat Game and Help You Grow Your Butt
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds