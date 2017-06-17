Find Out How This Woman Stopped Yo-Yo-ing on the Scale For Good

How to Stop Weight Fluctuations For Good
Happy #TransformationTuesday !!! While my physical appearance has undergone a significant change, it's the mental transformation that I'm most excited about! Because my mind and how I view nutrition, movement and well being is forever changed, I know that my physical transformation is here to stay! I've kissed yo-yo-ing goodbye for good! Adios amigo....you were never a true friend to me! Having a clear mind, free from the barrage of diet theories, what works and what doesn't, is THE BEST feeling ever! I'll keep saying it over and over, but find a lifestyle that you can maintain over any "get skinny quick" diet that your tempted to do! You may get faster results with the fad diet, but how long will you keep them??? Make it a permanent change this time and get off the yo-yo crazy train!!! #beforeandafter #transformation #mentalfreedom
If you've had experience losing weight, then gaining it back, then losing it again, and then gaining even more than when you started, you know how defeated you can feel from all the yo-yo-ing. It doesn't have to be that way! Tiffanie, a mother and health coach, figured it out. It was all about the mental transformation that sparked her physical transformation and made it possible to maintain her weight loss and her rockin', chiseled body!
Tiffanie captioned her before-and-after photos with "Because my mind and how I view nutrition, movement and well being is forever changed, I know that my physical transformation is here to stay! I've kissed yo-yo-ing goodbye for good!" Her advice to other people struggling with weight fluctuations is to "find a lifestyle that you can maintain over any 'get skinny quick' diet." She adds that a fad diet might yield faster results, "but how long will you keep them??? Make it a permanent change this time and get off the yo-yo crazy train!!!"