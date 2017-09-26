 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
Wanna Lose Weight? A Dietitian Says Breakfast Should Be Your Main Meal of the Day
Bodyweight Exercises
This 4-Week Challenge Will Help You Finally Conquer Push-Ups

Instagram vs. Real Life With Butt Cellulite

Mercedes Wants You to Know That Behind Those Instagram Photos Is — Drumroll — Cellulite!

Mercedes is a Toronto-based fitness influencer, and she's getting real about something we so rarely see on social media: cellulite. She recently took to Instagram to share two side-by-side photos that reveal exactly what goes on behind those perfectly posed photos that take over our feeds, and it's something we all need to be reminded of. Mercedes knows how much photos like the one on the left can impact some people's feelings about themselves, so the "squeezed bum" on the right is a breath of fresh air.

"90% of the photos you see on Instagram, that you compare yourself to are posed, photoshopped versions of people's lives," she captioned the photo above. "OMG CELLULITE — guess what ladies we all have it (well about 99% of us). Even fit chicks who work out all the time — it's completely normal."

Related
7 Before and After Photos That Prove Things Aren't Always as They Seem

It's a healthy reminder that no one is perfect, and cellulite is completely normal . . . remember, you can't spell cellulite without "u lit."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes told POPSUGAR about how detrimental it can be to compare yourself to someone else you see on social media. "In the age of constant comparison, we all need to be careful to only compare OURSELVES to ourselves," she explained. "Look in the mirror and tell yourself you are beautiful, imperfections and all. You are capable enough. You are beautiful enough. Because at the end of the day, self-love is the best love."

We're so grateful for people like Mercedes and other influencers who are honest about cellulite, because revealing this unfiltered side on social media can work wonders for our body image.

Image Source: Instagram user fit4za
Join the conversation
Body PositivityHealthy LivingBody ImageCellulite
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Mute Someone on My Facebook Feed?
Tech Tips
Mute Your Friends on Facebook For a While With This Handy New Feature
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds