 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Work Out to Katy and Taylor Together, Because Fitness Doesn't Pick Sides
Yoga
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
Healthy Eating Tips
A Fitness Editor Shares Her Week of Meals and Workouts
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout

Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift Workout Playlist

Whether there's still bad blood between two of our favorite pop queens or they decided to shake it off, we decided to make a mix of their best tunes because this is how we do playlists (are they out of the woods yet?). Get ready to roar and rock your next workout in style with this killer playlist — you'll be chained to the rhythm (and the StairMaster) for 60 minutes.

Related
Shake Off Years of Waiting With Our Taylor Swift Workout Playlist on Spotify

Download the free Spotify app to listen. If this mix isn't your speed or your style, check out all of our workout playlists to find something that suits your taste.

Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen/AMA2011 / Contributor
Join the conversation
SpotifyKaty PerryTaylor SwiftWorkoutsWorkout MusicPlaylist
Join The Conversation
Wedding
by Hannah Weil McKinley
How Do I Get Better at Working Out?
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Michele Foley
Shakira's Sexiest Music Videos
Shakira
15 Shakira Music Videos That Are Too Hot to Handle
by Macy Daniela Martin
Tips For Packing a Carry-On Suitcase
Organization
5 Steps to Packing the Perfect Carry-On Suitcase
by Irma Martínez
Late '90s Early 2000s Playlist
Nostalgia
Feel Nostalgic at the Gym With These Bumpin' Late '90s/Early '00s Jams
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds