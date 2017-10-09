 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian Has Body Dysmorphia

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Body Shaming Is Giving Her Body Dysmorphia

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, Oct. 8, Kim Kardashian opened up about how constant public scrutiny is beginning to give her body dysmorphia. Sufferers of the condition, which is an anxiety disorder, become excessively worried about their appearance, seeing "flaws" that are either exaggerated or simply not there. Kim's already spoken about how being robbed at gunpoint in Paris caused her to suffer from anxiety, and it seems like this is now affecting her body image too.

Discussing what she believed to be unflattering photos taken of her on the beach in Mexico, Kim explained, "You take pictures, and if they're not perfect, people just body shame you and criticize you. For people to just think that's OK is so frustrating." Explaining the situation to a friend, she went on to say, "I can't have fun after seeing those pics. It's just wild, because there's other pics where I look so good, and it's just from a different angle. It's like literally giving me body dysmorphia.

"People think I'm so confident and I'm so secure, and I'm not. I'm so insecure. I just can't take it."

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
