Alert! Trader Joe's, Walmart, and More Recall Vegetables Due to Potential Listeria

Vegetable supplier Mann Packing has issued a recall of its products, leading grocery stores that carry the products — like Trader Joe's, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Meijer — to do the same. Because of one positive result for listeria monocytogenes during an inspection, Mann Packing issued the recall in various stores in the US and Canada "out of an abundance of caution," Business Insider reports. The affected products include packaged fresh vegetables like broccoli florets, cauliflower florets, shaved brussels sprouts, and vegetable party trays, some of which are labeled with the Mann brand and some of which are store-branded, like Trader Joe's Kohlrabi Salad.

"We understand these recalls are concerning for consumers, but I want you to know that this action was taken because your health and safety is our highest priority," Gina Nucci, Mann Packing's director of marketing, wrote in a statement. There have been no reported illnesses as a result of the recall, and Mann Packing assures customers they can return any of the products for a full refund. You can also call the consumer line at 888-470-2681 if you have any questions or concerns. For a quick look at some of the stores recalling the supplier's vegetables (and which specific products are included), see below for the full lists provided by the FDA. When it comes to meal prepping for the week, it's better to be safe than sorry!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jae Payne
