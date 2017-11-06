 Skip Nav
Fitness Girl Gift Ideas: 10 Matching Workout Sets That Deserve a Spot on Your Instagram

Sometimes a cute activewear outfit is the motivational push you need to get yourself to the gym. A cute look can leave you excited to get sweating. That's why we rounded up our favorite new workout sets for you to shop. We have cozy sweatsuits as well as sports bras with leggings, so there's something for every type of fitness girl. Take a look at our top picks — they would make excellent gifts this holiday season.

Athleta Printed Inhale Bra
Athleta Blossom Intuition 7/8 Tights
Ivy Park Velvet Logo Crop Sweatshirt
Ivy Park Velvet-Side Oversize Jogger Pants
Forever 21 Low-Impact Sports Bra
Forever 21 Active Nylon-Blend Leggings
Free People Cherry Hoodie
Free People Cherry Joggers
Nike Hyperwarm Stretch Turtleneck Top
Nike Hyperwarm Stretch Leggings
Forever 21 Pony Cropped Fleece Hoodie
Forever 21 Pony Grosgrain-Stitched Joggers
PrettyLittleThing Color Block Gym Bra
PrettyLittleThing Color Block Gym Leggings
Boohoo Mackenzie Fit Athleisure Slogan Sweat Hoodie
Boohoo Leah Fit Athleisure Slogan Sweat Joggers
Adidas Bold Age V Neck Three Stripe T-Shirt
Adidas Bold Age Graphic Print Leggings
Missguided Active Black Wet Look Sports Bra
Missguided Active Black Wet Look Cycling Shorts
Holiday FitnessFitness GiftsFitness GearGift GuideHolidayWorkout ClothesShopping
