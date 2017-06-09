Mermaid Latte From The End Brooklyn
This Healthy "Merbabe" Latte Is Here to Rescue You From Unicorn Fatigue
All-natural Unicorn Frappuccino? Been there. Shimmery unicorn protein balls? Done that. This Summer's next big healthy treat has nothing to do with the rainbowy, mythical animal and everything to do with our favorite creature found deep below the sea. The End, a Brooklyn-based coffee and juice joint, recently released its Merbabe Latte, and it's basically an Ariel wannabe's dream come true.
Served either hot or iced, this mermaid-inspired beverage may look sugar-packed, but it's actually healthy — like, really healthy. Below is a list of its main ingredients, which altogether are designed to fortify you with natural energy.
- Dragon fruit, a great source of immunity-boosting vitamins
- Schisandra berry, which reportedly boosts energy and stress resistance
- Marine collagen, which is known to have antiaging beauty benefits
- Coconut milk with blue-green algae, a protein-rich source of enzymes and probiotics
- Kelp flakes, which are packed with iodine, a chemical that can help resolve thyroid issues
To top off the all-natural ingredients in this nautical drink, there's a heavy-handed dash of colorful, shiny vegan sprinkles, along with a glittery pink mermaid tail decoration. Does it get much better than this?! We think not. BRB, on our way to Brooklyn to sip on this Summer-ready drink ASAP.