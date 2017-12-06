Get This Merry Fitness Sweatshirt to Celebrate Your New Ass . . . ets

We have news for you. You need this Merry Fitness Sweatshirt ($30) from Etsy to celebrate your new gains (or the gains of Christmas future, if you catch our drift). The cozy crewneck comes in multiple colors, all with the same festive barbell graphic. If you need suggestions on what to wear this with, might we suggest the rose gold reindeer leggings from Terez? You're welcome. Now go on and have a happy new rear!