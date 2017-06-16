 Skip Nav
Michael Phelps Will Race Against Great White Shark

Set Your DVR! Michael Phelps Will Race Against a Great White Shark For Shark Week

We all know Michael Phelps is a great swimmer (just check his 23 Olympic gold medals!), but the retired Olympic athlete will take on possibly his greatest competitor yet when he races against a great white shark for Shark Week. The Discovery Channel special TV event will be titled Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White and is set to air on Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m.

"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks," an official press release from Discovery Channel reads. "He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!"

Even if you're not a fan of Shark Week (as if that's possible), you'll still want to grab your popcorn and set your DVR to watch this must-see event!

Image Source: Getty / Ezra Shaw
Michael PhelpsShark WeekWorkoutsSwimming
