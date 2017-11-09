 Skip Nav
Modern and Modest: Hijabi Athleisure and Activewear

If you go to any activewear store, you'll notice a lot of the same stuff — skintight leggings, strappy sports bras (and bralettes), racerback tanks, and compression shorts. For some women, this is awesome: more ways to show off the body you've been working on!

But the truth of the matter is, not everyone wants to bare it all. Whether it's for religious or moral reasons, or you're just not comfortable in something so tight and revealing, it seems as though there are very few modest options in today's modern activewear lineup (some more hope, however, might be coming soon!).

To get some more perspective on this, I interviewed my fashionista friend Sabha, who happens to be Muslim, wears a hijab, and adheres to one of the most modest standards of dress. I typically see Sabha in a fabulous scarf (sparkles are common), ultrastylish boots, and, on special occasions, beautiful floor-length gowns with glittering long-sleeved tops underneath a strapless neckline. But I was dying to know — what does she wear to work out?

In addition to crafting sporty outfits with her own unique sense of style, she looks to Olympian and fellow hijabi, Ibtihaj Muhammad. Layering is key, and loose, lightweight silhouettes are a go-to.

She also reminded us that every woman who wears the hijab has her own guidelines for what she is comfortable with. "It's important not to judge or place standards onto any woman, because it can be a daily struggle for a lot of us, especially when you live somewhere that's never seen hijab before, or in a neighborhood that has preconceived notions of Muslims or Muslim women."

So if you've been struggling to find fashionable, modest athleisure or activewear, we've got some amazing suggestions for you, straight from a "hijabista."

Old Navy
Semi-Fitted Go-Dry Mesh-Layer Tank for Women
$16
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Tops
Alo Yoga
Sunset Nylon Jacket W/Mesh Inset, Highlighter
$98
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Alo Yoga Activewear Jackets
Tek Gear
Women's High-Low Burnout Workout Tee
$34
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Tek Gear Teen Girls' Tops
Old Navy
Go-Dry Cool Hooded Pullover for Women
$26
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Tops
Old Navy
Go-Dry Performance 1/4 Zip Pullover for Women
$26
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Tops
Old Navy
Go-Warm Tech-Fleece Hoodie
$42
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Tops
Nike
Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Hoodie
$120
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Activewear
Nike
Academy Knit Women's Soccer Pants
$45
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Activewear Pants
Topshop
Slim Fit Marled Jogger Pants
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Activewear Pants
Modanisa Quilted Tracksuit
$99
from en.modanisa.com
Buy Now
Modanisa Black Sportswear Tracksuit
$72
from en.modanisa.com
Buy Now
Modanisa Sequin Swimsuit
$88
from en.modanisa.com
Buy Now
Modanisa Coral Swimsuit
$88
from en.modanisa.com
Buy Now
Tops
Try layering your tank with a lightweight jacket, like this one. Alo Yoga Sunset Nylon Jacket W/ Mesh Inset, Highlighter ($68, originally $98)
"Since hijab is a full-body covering (other than the face, hands, and feet) and layering is uncomfortable because it adds heat, a long-sleeved shirt is sometimes the best option." Tek Gear High-Low Burnout Workout Tee ($7, originally $34)
Old Navy Go-Dry Cool Hooded Pullover ($14 to $20, depending on color)
Old Navy Go-Dry Performance 1/4 Zip Pullover Top ($27)
Jackets
Nike Tech Fleece Full-Zip Women's Hoodie ($120)
Pants
Topshop Slim-Fit Marled Jogger Pants ($48)
Tracksuits
Modanisa Black Sportswear Tracksuit ($72)
Swimwear
Modanisa Coral Swimsuit ($88)
Shopping GuideActivewearWorkoutsWorkout ClothesReligion
