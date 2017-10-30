7 Patterned Workout Pieces So Cute, You'll Want to Go to the Gym Immediately

Sure, black is a universally flattering color, but there's just something about patterns that is so mood-boosting. This is a key ingredient in getting you dressed and out the door to exercise. So whether you're in need of that missing piece to motivate you for an early morning workout or just looking to grow your fitness wardrobe, we found seven cute and functional pieces you'll want to slip into. Keep reading to see which styles are topping our wish list and putting flair back into our sweat sessions.