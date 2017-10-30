10/30/17 10/30/17 7 Patterned Workout Pieces So Cute, You'll Want to Go to the Gym Immediately October 30, 2017 by Carrie Carrollo paid for by CALIA by Carrie Underwood 913 Shares When your daily workout starts feeling like a mundane routine, finding motivation is key. We've partnered with CALIA by Carrie Underwood to give your workout wardrobe a patterned pop you'll want to show off. Sure, black is a universally flattering color, but there's just something about patterns that is so mood-boosting. This is a key ingredient in getting you dressed and out the door to exercise. So whether you're in need of that missing piece to motivate you for an early morning workout or just looking to grow your fitness wardrobe, we found seven cute and functional pieces you'll want to slip into. Keep reading to see which styles are topping our wish list and putting flair back into our sweat sessions. 1 Leggings That Show Some Skin Crisscross cutouts are a fun leggings detail that have started hitting shelves, and we're definitely into it. Though this look is typically seen on casual tops and dressier pieces for a night on the town, it can work wonders for your gym look, too. Even better, these crisscross printed leggings ($75) are a total double header. In addition to the cutouts, they come in a blue aztec pattern, so you can simultaneously show some skin and rock a unique style while pounding the pavement. Crisscross Printed Leggings $75 from caliastudio.com Buy Now 2 A Geometric Sports Bra Whoa, are those geometric and floral patterns?! Seriously, say no more. Girls who confidently choose to show some skin will love wearing this feminine sports bra ($45) at the gym solo. But if covered up is how you feel most comfortable, you also have the option to wear this under a top with low-cut sides or sheer fabric. Feminine Sports Bra $45 from caliastudio.com Buy Now 3 A Classic Tank — With a Twist When it comes to gym attire, tank tops are like a good pair of denim: trusty and versatile. Instead of reaching for the same boring solid-colored selections, pick up a printed tank top ($35). Knowing you have fun options in your wardrobe may be just what you need to get in the right headspace for an intense workout. Printed Tank Top $35 from caliastudio.com Buy Now 4 Leggings With a Burst of Flair You know what they say: "business in the front, party in the back." Well, how about we move that party to the side instead? Head on, these mesh capris ($65) appear mostly solid, but once you turn to the side, your fellow gymgoers or spinning bike neighbors are in for a unique surprise. Mesh Capris $65 from caliastudio.com Buy Now 5 A Lightweight Tank in Crowd-Pleasing Stripes High-neck styles are among one of our current favorite fashion trends, so when we spotted this striped tank top ($35), we were over the moon. This lightweight piece's dark plum shade is ideal for anyone who's not fully ready to commit to a colorful wardrobe. It pairs perfectly with that jet-black gear you know and love, and it will help you channel the relaxing vibes of a candlelit yoga session or low-impact machine pilates class. Striped Tank Top $35 from caliastudio.com Buy Now 6 A Versatile Headband Gone are the days of simply clipping back your flyaways with bobby pins. A wide knit headband ($12) is the perfect accessory to keep hair off your face and prevent sweat from dripping into your eyes. To add a touch of personality to your look, choose one in a sleek yet playful pattern. Wide Knit Headband $12 from caliastudio.com Buy Now 7 A Piece With Built-In Motivation Sometimes, a motivational mantra is all you need to conquer a fitness challenge. If you prefer to keep these inspiring words front and center, you'll love this black graphic tank top ($35). Not only will you get an instant boost of energy whenever looking in the mirror, but motivate others around you to stay on their gym grind, too. Black Graphic Tank Top $35 from caliastudio.com Buy Now More From CALIA by Carrie Underwood: CALIA by Carrie Underwood is sold exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods and online at caliastudio.com. CALIA By Carrie UnderwoodPatternsFitness GearLeggingsWorkout Clothes