 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Healthy Kale Toasts Are the Prettiest Breakfast Trend to Hit Instagram
Insomnia
Soothing Summer Sleep Tips to Try Tonight
Productivity
5 Things You Can Do to Feel More Energized Right Now
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink

Pretty Kale Toast

These Healthy Kale Toasts Are the Prettiest Breakfast Trend to Hit Instagram

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on

After wowing us with her gorgeous mermaid and unicorn toasts, food stylist Adeline Waugh is ditching the mythical creatures and stealing our hearts with yet another healthy edible masterpiece: plant toast! I have to admit these picturesque treats are about 10 times prettier than me, even on my best days. But I'm not even one bit mad about it.

The Florida-based photographer and toast connoisseur crafted these one-of-a-kind toasts by smearing beet-infused almond milk cream cheese on a slice of bread and topping it with kale, which she cut and shaped to mimic cacti and leaves. For the cactus toast specifically, she carefully placed sesame seeds on top to look like the plant's sharp spines. But that's not all! None of Adeline's gorgeous toast creations are complete without a sprinkling of edible gold leaf for a shimmery touch.

Related
This Mermaid Toast Is as Gorgeous as It Is Healthy

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on

Though Adeline's kale toasts are totally edible (and healthy!), the food stylist was pretty straightforward and admitted they probably wouldn't really taste that great. "No, I haven't eaten these and no, they probably wouldn't taste supergood; plant toast is here for the aesthetics," she wrote in one of her Instagram posts. But hey, we respect her creativity and eye for nutritious ingredients. Is Instagram-worthy toast the top breakfast trend of 2017? It's looking like a resounding yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on

Join the conversation
KaleToastBreakfast
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
26 Quick Breakfasts That Will Fill You Up Until Lunch
by Erin Cullum
Funny Quotes About Kale
Funny Fitness
If You're Not a Fan of Kale, These Quotes Agree With You
by Jenny Sugar
How to Stop Skipping Breakfast
Advice
7 Habits I Had to Form to Finally Stop Skipping Breakfast
by Erin Cullum
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Easy Egg Recipes For Breakfast
Recipes
30 Egg Breakfasts That May Turn You Instantly Into a Morning Person
by Anna Monette Roberts
Mom's Essay About Her Son Wearing Dresses
Parenting
by Kelsey Garcia
Young Girl Singing Ed Sheeran Song in Ireland Video
Ed Sheeran
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
11 Recipes That'll Make You Love Kale, If You Didn't Already
Recipes
11 Recipes That'll Make You Love Kale, If You Didn't Already
by The Latin Kitchen
Tyler Florence's Green Goddess Toast
Spring
Tyler Florence's Ingenious Hack Will Change the Way You Serve Appetizers
by Erin Cullum
Trending Topics May 2017
Snyder's
ICYMI, Here Are This Week's 10 Biggest OMG Moments
by Carrie Carrollo paid for by Synder's of Hanover Wholey Cheese!
Easy Salmon With Crispy Cabbage and Kale
Fast and Easy
Salmon With Crispy Cabbage and Kale Is a 1-Pan Wonder
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds