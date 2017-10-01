Nutrient-Rich Quinoa Pumpkin Muffins For Busy Fall Mornings

 Skip Nav
The seasonal pumpkin scones and cinnamon-baked everything are hard to resist as you line up for your daily cup, but with these healthier quinoa pumpkin muffins, it's easy to say no to the pastry display. These dense vegan muffins go perfectly with any healthy Fall coffee drink, while saving you hundreds of calories to boot.

Fluffy specks of quinoa are the secret to these filling muffins, while pumpkin puree and applesauce keep things moist without the need for eggs or oil.

If your batter is too dry, add a splash or two more of almond milk until it reaches a batter-like consistency. You can use any sweetener you like — I used agave syrup, but you can also try one of these sugar substitutes.

  1. 1 cup quinoa
  2. 1/4 cup applesauce
  3. 1 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  4. 1/4 cup coconut flour
  5. 1/4 cup almond meal
  6. 2/3 cup agave syrup
  7. 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  8. 1 teaspoon salt
  9. 3/4 cup almond milk
  10. 3/4 cup pumpkin purée
  11. 1 teaspoon vanilla
  12. 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
  13. 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a medium saucepan, bring quinoa and 1 cup water to a boil. Reduce to a simmer; cover, and cook until water has been absorbed and quinoa is tender, 11-13 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, line a standard 12-cup muffin pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and 2 cups cooked quinoa; reserve any leftover quinoa for another use.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together applesauce, almond milk, pumpkin puree, agave syrup, and vanilla. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, and stir just until combined; divide batter among prepared muffin cups.
  4. Bake until toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 25-35 minutes. Cool muffins in pan, 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Source: Calorie Count

Breads, Breakfast/Brunch
12 muffins
45 minutes

228
