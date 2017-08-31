Have You Heard? Starbucks Now Has Its Very Own Turmeric Lattes!

Starbucks is celebrating the Fall season with the release of its very own turmeric lattes. According to the company, the cozy drink is made with a soothing concoction of steamed milk, aromatic turmeric powder, and spices and "poured over espresso." All you have to do is stop by one of the 200 Starbucks stores located in London and the £3 drink could be yours. If you're not in the UK, or won't be visiting anytime soon, don't fret: we have our very own turmeric latte recipe which tastes just as good! No word on whether Starbucks plans to bring the golden-colored drink to the US anytime soon, but here's to hoping that it will just in time for sweater weather season to commence!