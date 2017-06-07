 Skip Nav
Summer 2017 Workout Playlist

This Jam-Packed Playlist Is Perfect For Your Summer Workouts

Kick off Summer '17 with a punchy playlist that'll put a pep in your step. These workout tunes feature rising hits from Top 40, including some power songs from Kendrick Lamar and RL Grime. And yes . . . "Despacito" made the cut, too. Use it for running, lifting — even time on the rower. Trust us when we say that it will be your go-to playlist of the season.

Download the free Spotify app to listen. If this mix isn't your speed or your style, check out all of our workout playlists to find something that suits your taste.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
