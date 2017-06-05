Vegans Rejoice: There's a Delicious Veggie Burger For You at Disneyland

Vegans, there's yet another reason to love Disneyland — the Carnation Cafe on Main Street has a delectable meat-free dish for lunch and dinner, and it's house-made by Disneyland chefs.

Hungry and want a delicious vegan option? The Chef's Vegan Burger at Carnation Cafe will have your taste buds singing & dancing! #Housemade pic.twitter.com/aZZL0upNGa — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) June 5, 2017

We found the Chef's Vegan Burger (pictured above) on the list of Disneyland's vegan and vegetarian options (did you know there are vegan Mickey Mouse waffles?!) and then spotted it on the Carnation Cafe menu online.

Here's what's in the $13 burger, according to the menu: "House-made bean and vegetable patty, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled red onions, and vegan chipotle-mayonnaise on a wheat roll with your choice of fresh fruit or seasoned French fries." Uhmmm, OK, deliciousness! We're in.