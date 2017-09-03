 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Should You Be Worried About Your Beet-Red Face?
beginner workouts
The Most Intense 3-Minute Ab Workout
Harley Pasternak
Harley Pasternak Thinks "Life Is Too Short" to Be Keto
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hey, Vegans! Complete-Protein Meals Under 400 Calories

If you want gorgeous, radiant locks or to heal fast from that pulled hammy after dropping into a split, then protein is a must. Every cell, tissue, and organ in our bodies is made up of protein, so getting your fill is important when it comes to building and repairing your cells. Protein is made up of amino acids, 12 of which are produced by the body. The other nine, called essential amino acids, must be obtained from our diet. Complete proteins contain all nine, and since red meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, and dairy are complete proteins, those who eat meat and milk are in the clear. If you're avoiding animal products, then you'll need to eat plant-based complete proteins and combinations of foods to make up the difference.

Related
Lose Weight With These 50+ Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts

While it isn't necessary to eat complete proteins at the same meal — you can eat beans for lunch and rice for dinner — if you're a busy vegetarian, you'll find it easier to enjoy them together. This dish of Mexican tempeh with black beans and quinoa is a perfect example of a complete protein as it contains both legumes and whole grains. Keep reading for more vegan meal ideas that contain complete proteins — all under 400 calories.

Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro
Rice and Beans
Hummus and Pita
Veggie Burger on Whole-Wheat Bun
Polenta and Beans
Nut Butter on Toast
Quinoa, Tofu, and Veggies
Baked Tofu and Buckwheat Spring Salad
Peanut Butter and Banana Oatmeal
Cumin-Spiced Lentils With Quinoa
Hey, Vegans! Complete-Protein Meals Under 400 Calories
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingProteinVeganVegetarian
Join The Conversation
Cydni3693525 Cydni3693525 4 years
I'm a vegetarian, from a long line of vegetarians that goes at least four generations back, and I've always understood that the amino acids in grains and legumes complement each other, and a complete protein can be obtained by combining a grain with a legume. This is the nutrition information I still believe. So I'm fine with calling all of these dishes complete proteins.
mattamj216 mattamj216 4 years
Sources of complete protein Generally, proteins derived from animal foods (meats, fish, poultry, cheese, eggs, yogurt, and milk) are complete, though gelatin is an exception.[1] Proteins derived from plant foods (legumes, grains, and vegetables) tend to have less of one or more essential amino acid.[3] Some are notably low, such as corn protein, which is low in lysine and tryptophan.[5] Certain traditional dishes, such as Mexican corn and beans, Japanese soybeans and rice, and Cajun red beans and rice, contain one ingredient which compensates for the lack of essential amino acids in the other in order to fulfill the needs of a complete protein.[6][7] Some foods contain all the essential amino acids on their own in a sufficient amount to qualify as a "complete protein". Complete protein foods that also obtain the highest possible Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) score of 1.0 are certain dairy products (including whey), egg whites, and soy protein isolate.[citation needed] Other foods, such as amaranth, buckwheat, hempseed, meat, poultry, Salvia hispanica, soybeans, quinoa, seafood, and spirulina also are complete protein foods, but may not obtain a PDCAAS score of 1.0.[1][8]
mattamj216 mattamj216 4 years
Sorry to be a debbie downer but you wrote "complete protein" on a lot (all?) of these meals.. when that is not true. A Multitude of beans (different types of beans) can be added in combination to create a complete protein (meaning it contains all of the essential amino acids found in meat - thus being a vegan substitute).. but none of your recipes do this. It can be done (most types of vegetarian indian food) but not in the meals explained above. Stop spreading false 'bro-science' when it comes to nutrition please.
queen-pixie queen-pixie 5 years
I really would love this recipe.... Anyone?
hlwlms hlwlms 5 years
Can you please provide the recipe for the cover (bean soup) recipe? Looks amazing. Thank you in advance!!!
et-moi et-moi 5 years
I want the recipe for the cover image, whatever it is, it looks amazing! Where can I find it?
spottedgurl spottedgurl 5 years
I what this recipe where can I find it on the website?
Wine-Harlots Wine-Harlots 5 years
Looks fantastic.
Healthy Recipes
Skip the Carbs and Cut Calories at Breakfast With These High-Protein Meals
by Lizzie Fuhr
Latin Meal-Prep Ideas
Healthy Recipes
10 Flavorful Meal-Prep Ideas That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals
by Emilia Benton
Healthy Lunch Sandwiches
Healthy Recipes
15 Healthy Sandwich Ideas That Make Lunchtime Sensational
by Michele Foley
Harley Pasternak's Breakfast Smoothie Recipe
Healthy Recipes
A Protein- and Fiber-Packed Smoothie That Takes Mere Minutes to Make
by Michele Foley
What to Eat After a Late Workout
Healthy Recipes
Light Dinner Ideas to Have After a Late Workout
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds