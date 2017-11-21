23 Vegan Pie Recipes That Will Have Nonvegans Drooling This Thanksgiving

 Skip Nav
Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday among many food-lovers, given the feast involved, but one group will have even more to give thanks for at the dinner table this year: vegans. Despite the meat-heavy meal, vegans can turn to an ever-growing collection of meat- and dairy-free Thanksgiving recipes that are just as satisfying as turkey and mashed potatoes.

One course in particular is continuing to crush the vegan game, and that's dessert. There are countless vegan sweets recipes out there that are just as good as, if not better than, the real thing, but we've rounded up a few of the best pies, because it is Thanksgiving after all.

Keep reading for 23 vegan pie recipes that will make you forget all about butter and eggs.

Vegan Sweet Potato Pie With Whipped Coconut Cream Frosting
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Apple Coconut Crumble Pie
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Vegan and Paleo Banoffee Pie
Sugar Cookie Apple Crumble Cheesecake Pie
Grain-Free Apple Berry Crumb Pie
No-Bake Vegan Dirt Pie
Paleo and Vegan Pecan Pie Pumpkin Cheesecake
No-Bake Vegan Avocado Key Lime Pie
Vegan Coconut Macadamia Nut Caramel Chocolate Pie
Vegan Salted Caramel Apple Pie
Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Pie
Mini Pumpkin Pie Tarts With Sunflower Cookie Crust
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bites With Black Sesame
Vegan Chocolate Avocado Pie
No-Bake Coconut Key Lime Tarts
Vegan Blueberry Pie
Paleo and Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Pie
Ginger-Apple Crumble Pie
Vegan Banana Cream Mini Tarts
Vegan Chocolate Pie
Paleo Vegan Pecan Pie Bars
