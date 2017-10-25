 Skip Nav
From Mashed Potatoes to Pumpkin Pie, No One Will Guess These Thanksgiving Dishes Are Vegan

Between the turkey, gravy, and pies, Thanksgiving can be a carnivore's delight but a vegan's nightmare. Fortunately, we've put together our favorite meat-, egg- and dairy-free recipes so you can watch a delicious meal unfold. These recipes are so good, guests will be surprised to learn your secret!

[Meals and Sides] [Desserts]

Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing
Cumin-Spiced Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes
Curried Pumpkin
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Roasted Roots Soup
Cilantro Cauliflower Smash
Rich and Creamy Vegan Gravy
Squash, Sweet Potato, Carrot, and White Bean Soup
Vegan Sweet Potato Millet Pie
Maple Miso Brussels Sprouts!
Chickpea and Kale Stew
Vegan Mac and Cheese
Tomato Lentil Soup
Carrot and Cabbage Detox Salad
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Paleo Carrot Pasta
Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro
Butternut Squash and Lentil Soup
Black Rice and Butternut Squash Salad
Sesame Carrot Salad
Kabocha Squash Fries
Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash
Turmeric-Spiced Mushroom Pilaf
Two-Bean Sweet Potato Soup
Cumin-Spiced Lentils
Vegan Apple Coconut Crumble Pie
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Vegan Sweet Potato Pie
Mini Caramel Apples
Nneka-Enurah Nneka-Enurah 3 years
nice! those brussels sprouts look amazing
