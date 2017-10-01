Prepare to Fall in Love With This Vegan Chocolate Avocado Pie

 Skip Nav
Avocados really are a superfood! Not only do they make amazing dips, but when used in baking, they can also make for some seriously delicious pies! This creamy chocolate pie is so silky, smooth, and rich, you won't believe it has your favorite fruit mixed in. Make this for your next party or the upcoming holidays for a crowd-pleaser that packs an extra punch.

Vegan Chocolate Avocado Pie

Ingredients

  1. For the crust:
  2. 1 1/2 cups pitted medjool dates
  3. 1 cup roasted almonds
  4. 1 cup toasted pecans
  5. 1 teaspoon sea salt
  1. For the filling:
  2. 4 large, ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
  3. 1 1/2 cups coconut cream
  4. 1 1/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
  5. 1 cup 100% pure maple syrup
  6. 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  7. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  8. 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  9. Nondairy whipped cream, for garnish

Directions

  1. For the crust: In a food processor, combine all the ingredients and pulse until the mix clumps together easily. Transfer to a springform pan and press until uniformly flat and it comes up the edges by an inch or three-quarters of an inch, making a crust. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate or set on a counter until the filling is ready.
  2. For the filling: Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until completely smooth. Pour the filling over the crust and spread to smooth.
  3. Freeze for 2-3 hours to set up.
  4. Garnish with nondairy whipped topping and fresh slices of avocado, if desired.

Information

Category
Desserts, Pies/Tarts
Yield
6-8 servings
Cook Time
3 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Steve Mangurten
