From Pies to Ice Cream: 9 Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts

Thanksgiving dinner isn't really over until the dessert spread comes out: pies, pies, and more pies! For a vegan, this can be tricky territory since so many dessert options — especially a flaky crust — are made with eggs, butter, and milk. Treat your vegan friends right this holiday by including a dessert that works with their dietary limitations. Here are nine traditional Thanksgiving dessert recipes that have received a vegan makeover.