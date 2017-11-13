 Skip Nav
From Pies to Ice Cream: 9 Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts

Thanksgiving dinner isn't really over until the dessert spread comes out: pies, pies, and more pies! For a vegan, this can be tricky territory since so many dessert options — especially a flaky crust — are made with eggs, butter, and milk. Treat your vegan friends right this holiday by including a dessert that works with their dietary limitations. Here are nine traditional Thanksgiving dessert recipes that have received a vegan makeover.

Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
Pecan Pie
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Pumpkin Custard
Apple Cranberry Crisp
Sweet Potato Pie With Coconut Cream
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake
Healthy RecipesVeganThanksgivingHoliday
