8 Struggles You'll Understand When Washing Workout Clothes Has Consumed Your Life

Aside from the diet struggles, the most annoying, time-consuming task that comes from a healthy lifestyle is all the damn laundry. Everything is sweaty, everything is smelly, you can't rewear ANY OF IT (because ew), and your life becomes a vortex of spin cycles and detergent.

Coming to Terms With the Fact That Laundry Is Life
Realizing the Sheer Quantity of Sweaty Workout Clothes That Need Constant Laundering
Dumping the Hamper Onto the Laundry Room Floor
Sorting Through and Wondering How Long That Sports Bra's Been in There . . .
Realizing That 99.99% of Your Laundry is Gym Clothes
Deciding How Much Detergent Will Be Necessary to Eradicate the Stench
Spending Hours Upon Hours of Your Week Frantically Cleaning Your Beloved Yoga Pants
Reveling in the Glory That Is a Freshly Clean Load of Workout Clothes
Start Slideshow
