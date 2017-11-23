 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
After the Feast: Managing the Pain and Bloat of Your Food Baby
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Lazy Girl's Guide to Getting Strong
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What — and When — to Eat Before Working Out
Healthy Recipes
This Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie Has Over 30 Grams of Protein
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
After the Feast: Managing the Pain and Bloat of Your Food Baby

When there's a delicious and festive feast on the table, it's easy to go overboard at holiday meals. Whether it's a salt binge, too many sweets, or buttery dishes galore (we're looking at you, mashed potatoes and gravy), don't resign yourself to feeling uncomfortable after the meal or the next day. Here are 10 tips to help you overcome that bloated feeling that often accompanies a food hangover.

Related
Bloated? These Foods May Be the Culprits
10 Mistakes That Lead to Overeating

— Additional reporting by Lizzie Fuhr

Water Is Your Best Friend
Walk It Off
Get Twisted
Sip Some Tea
Fill Up on Fiber
Keep It Clean
Sweat It Out
Snack Smartly
Let It Go
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FitnessHealthy Eating TipsBloatingHealthy LivingThanksgivingHoliday
Digital Life
28 Unexpected High-Tech Gifts For Him
by Nicole Yi
Healthiest Chick-fil-A Orders
Healthy Eating Tips
These Are the 9 Healthiest Things You Can Order at Chick-fil-A
by Dominique Astorino
Is Intermittent Fasting Good For You?
Healthy Eating Tips
This Doctor Fasts For 14 Hours a Day — These Are the Important Reasons Why
by Gina Florio
Vegan Pie Recipes
Holiday Fitness
23 Vegan Pie Recipes That Will Have Nonvegans Drooling This Thanksgiving
by Alicia Lu
Comfortable Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas
Holiday Fashion
14 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas That Are Way More Comfortable Than Jeans
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds