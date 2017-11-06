What Is the Healthiest Drive-Through Option? Let's Take a Look

We have somewhat of an obsession with finding the healthiest foods we can at some of the less-healthy restaurants around — maybe we just like to see the glass half full, or maybe we're trying to make the best of a bad situation. Either way, we've had some fun making a healthy eating guide for McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-Fil-A, and more.

Looking for things like high-protein, lower calorie options were priorities on our list and also making sure there's more than just one or two healthier items, not just "side salad."

And while Starbucks was a top contender for healthiest drive-through, we wanted to keep this list to classic fast food (side note, if you do have a Starbucks drive-through and that's one of your few options, definitely check out its hearty veggie bowls or bistro boxes). Among the burgers, fries, tacos, and fried chicken, was there a beacon of hope? Which is your best option on the road?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Taco Bell was victorious in our health quest. With nearly 6 million vegetarian combinations, Cantina Power Bowls, and very high-protein options, the Bell truly did think outside the bun and delivered a pretty trustworthy menu for those of you trying to eat lighter, leaner, or meatless.

In addition to that extensive vegetarian menu and its lighter, dairy-free, Fresco-style ordering, it's also got a good number of gluten-free options like black beans, Cantina Power Bowls, steak or chicken nachos, and hash browns.

While we won't go around touting that Taco Bell is the new Whole Foods, know that if you're road tripping or have limited options on the go that it's a safe bet for eating healthier. The only decision you have to make now is, are you getting a spicy tostada or a chicken soft taco?