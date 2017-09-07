Surprisingly, Not Everything at Taco Bell Is Terrible For You: Try These 8 Protein-Packed Orders

Ready to "live más"? Or are you trying to eat better on a budget? Are you on a diet, but accidentally ended up at Taco Bell with your friends? Don't worry, we're right there with you.

If you're having a craving or you're stuck with fast food as your only option, these eight choices at Taco Bell are the chain's best, most nutritious options — and they're definitely not the worst things you can eat. In fact, the items we found at the Bell are super high in protein, and many are surprisingly high in vitamins and minerals. The best part? Nothing on this list is over 500 calories, or over $5, with several being closer to $1.