 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Easy 150-Calorie Snacks — They're All Completely Vegan!
stretching
These Are the Hip Stretches Your Body Needs Stat
Shopping Guide
You'll Want This Star Wars Line of Fitness Gear to Use the Force on Your Core
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Surprisingly, Not Everything at Taco Bell Is Terrible For You: Try These 8 Protein-Packed Orders

Ready to "live más"? Or are you trying to eat better on a budget? Are you on a diet, but accidentally ended up at Taco Bell with your friends? Don't worry, we're right there with you.

If you're having a craving or you're stuck with fast food as your only option, these eight choices at Taco Bell are the chain's best, most nutritious options — and they're definitely not the worst things you can eat. In fact, the items we found at the Bell are super high in protein, and many are surprisingly high in vitamins and minerals. The best part? Nothing on this list is over 500 calories, or over $5, with several being closer to $1.

Related
Panera Has Some of the Healthiest Fast Food and You Should Probably Be Eating It

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
Cantina Power Bowl
Fresco Soft and Crunchy Tacos
Fresco Bean Burrito
Fresco Supreme Chicken Burrito
Chicken Soft Taco
Black Beans
Spicy Tostada
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingHealthy EatingTaco BellFast FoodHealthy Snacks
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
Eat More of These 25 Foods and Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme Recipe
Get the Dish
Get the Dish: Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme
by Brandi Milloy
Taco Bell Wedding
Food News
You Can Now Get Married at Taco Bell, Because True Romance Does Exist
by Kelsey Garcia
Taco Bell Breakfast Salsa
Food News
Forget the Fire — Taco Bell Has a New Salsa Meant Only For Breakfast
by Brinton Parker
Best Fast-Food Breakfast
Breakfast
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds