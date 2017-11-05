 Skip Nav
What to Do If You Feel a Cold Coming On
The 7 Healthiest Things You Can Eat at McDonald's

While saying the word McDonald's in the fitness world sometimes feels like saying an expletive in front of a priest, the truth of the matter is, there are times when you don't have other options. Sometimes you're in a bind! Whether you're on a road trip and there aren't rest stops for hundreds of miles or you simply don't have access to nutritious food on the go, the golden arches of gluttony may in fact be your only option. Fortunately, if you take a conscious approach to ordering, there are a few options that can actually provide a somewhat nutritious snack or meal.

Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait
Premium Southwest Salad With Grilled Chicken
Side Salad
Fruit (Cuties or Apple Slices)
Egg McMuffin
