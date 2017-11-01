 Skip Nav
Insomnia
Drift Off to Sleep With This Yoga Sequence
Healthy Eating Tips
If You're Trying to Lose Weight and Failing, Read This
Healthy Eating Tips
A How-to For Crafting the Ultimate Weight-Loss Salad
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Think Beyond the Frosty and Get These 5 Healthier Orders at Wendy's

Look: at the end of the day, fast food is fast food. Don't expect to find fresh organic produce and artisanal, seasonal plates at a drive-through. That being said, we've been doing a little digging lately to find the "least bad for you" options at places like McDonald's, Panera, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. The verdict? There are some surprisingly nutritious options, at low prices, on the go.

Next on the agenda is Wendy's. Whether you are traveling, are pressed for time, are in a pinch, or got dragged along, DROP THE FROSTY (a large glass of chocolaty goodness will run you 80 grams of sugar, which is approximately four times your daily limit). Instead, opt for one of these under-400-calorie plates.

Note: If you need a Frosty, or it's your special treat, get the junior size — 200 calories and five grams of protein, but 27 grams of sugar (yikes). It's not the end of the world, obviously, but just be conscious when you're ordering on the go, and factor it into the rest of your healthy, balanced life.

Related
Surprisingly, Not Everything at Taco Bell Is Terrible For You: Try These 8 Protein-Packed Orders
Asian Cashew Chicken Salad (Full Size)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Baked Potato
Power Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingHealthy EatingFast Food
Healthy Eating Tips
25 Healthy Foods to Eat at Night
by Tarah Chieffi
Best Unhealthy Snacks
Healthy Eating Tips
4 "Unhealthy" Snacks That Are Approved (and Eaten) by a Nutritionist
by Michael De Medeiros
Best Teas For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
The Best Types of Teas to Sip For Losing Weight, According to Experts
by Dominique Astorino
Healthy Snack Tips
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Snacking Tips to Fuel Smarter and Lose Weight
by Dominique Astorino
Why Can't I Lose Weight?
Healthy Eating Tips
If You're Trying to Lose Weight and Failing, Read This
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds