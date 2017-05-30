 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Temazcal Ceremony Is a Must Do in Cabo
Class Fitsugar
A Total-Body Workout to Build Metabolism-Boosting Muscle
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
Chia Seeds
The Right and Wrong Way to Eat Chia Seeds

What Is a Temazcal Ceremony Like?

The Temazcal Ceremony Is a Must Do in Cabo

Temazcal healer

Anna María Quintero Palacios, Temazcal healer at Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa in Cabo

If you know me, you know I read online reviews of just about everything. Want me to try your favorite new restaurant? I quickly consult with Yelp and then debate whether the reviews warrant a reservation. Discovered a new face cream that's given you baby-soft skin? Before paying a visit to my local Sephora, I make sure beauty YouTubers also consider it a "holy grail" product.

So naturally I followed the same approach when I was invited to participate in the temazcal ceremony, an ancient Mayan ritual, during a recent trip to Cabo, Mexico. I had an afternoon appointment with Anna María Quintero Palacios, a temazcal healer, at the Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa. Since reviewers mention that the temazcal experience is unbelievably hot, I figured there was no better way to prepare than to jump into the spa's steam room. There, I chatted with a guest about traveling and the importance of embracing new experiences because, as you know, life is way too short. That brief chat put me in the right frame of mind for the temazcal session.

It was finally time to meet Anna, who has been conducting temazcal rituals for nine years. I walked up a long, narrow pathway to the site. With an open mind (and sporting one of my favorite swimsuits), I crawled into a small, igloo-like stone structure with one other guest. It was such a tight space with no room to stand, but Anna was so welcoming that my typical claustrophobic nature didn't rear its ugly head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna began the session by sharing the temazcal's benefits: to improve circulation, purify the respiratory system, energize muscles, clear your skin, refresh your mind, and uplift your spirit. You get the picture. According to Anna, the ceremony signifies rebirth. "The temazcal has such fame because it represents the womb of Mother Earth, giving a new opportunity to be reborn," she said. "Sign me up," I thought. Who wouldn't want that?

Anna continued by touching on its benefits for pregnant women. I couldn't help but to reflect on my own pregnancy experience, which included way too many uncomfortable days. Wish I had booked this Cabo trip back then.

Anna's assistant then began throwing granite stones into the pit located at the center of the space. The intensity of the heat increased with every stone he dropped. Water was then poured over the stones to create steam. There was a bucket of tea as well as herbs by my mat.

Inside the Temazcal Site

The Temazcal ceremony takes place inside a tiny stone structure.

Once the pit was filled with the hot rocks, the man closed the chamber's curtain for Anna to officially begin the ceremony. It was pretty dark, which added to the experience. Anna asked that I lay flat on the mat with my eyes closed. She promptly began bathing me with water and the fresh bunch of herbs, including peppermint, chamomile, rosemary, and basil. Every so often, I could hear Anna pouring more water over the hot rocks. Of course, the sizzling sound made me jump each time. I was certain that an ash or two would hit me, but thankfully, that wasn't the case.

The room smelled divine — so good that I plotted how I could re-create this herbal bath at home. A few times during the treatment, Anna pressed a cloth drenched in cold water onto my forehead and rubbed it behind my neck. It was a bit too cold for my liking, but somehow it still managed to feel good. The discomfort quickly transformed into relaxation. Anna continued bathing me with the herbs, and as the ceremony came to a close, she began singing "Canto a los Elementos en Temazcal."

The song is an expression of gratitude for the temazcal ceremony's benefits and four elements: earth, water, wind, and fire. The lyrics are:

Tierra mi cuerpo (Earth my body),
agua mi sangre (water my blood),
viento mi aliento (air my breath),
fuego mi espíritu (fire my spirit)

There couldn't have been a better way to end the temazcal experience. I didn't want it to be over. After the temazcal ceremony, I felt completely relaxed. It felt like my body had been reset somehow. I, surprisingly, had a clear mind and was in such good spirits. You know the feeling of being on vacation somewhere far away from home without life's daily stresses? Do you remember the last time you enjoyed a massage and how your body felt immediately following the session? That's the best way to describe the level of calm that came over me. It was an interesting kind of bliss.

From the aromatic herbs to the closing song that made the experience feel that much more authentic, I'd highly recommend the temazcal ceremony if Cabo is ever on your agenda. Your body will thank you!

Join the conversation
Healthy TravelSaunaMexicoHealthy LivingTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Aly Raisman
Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Fires Back at "Sexist" Body-Shamer
by Victoria Messina
Collagen Smoothie at Jamba Juice
Jamba Juice
You Can Now Try a Collagen Smoothie at Jamba Juice
by Dominique Astorino
Favorite Flowers of the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet
by Marcia Moody
Mexico
Does the "Penis Seat" Have the Power to End Sexual Harassment?
by Natalie Rivera
What Is Robo Advising?
Money
The 1 Easy Way You Can Become an Investment Genius
by Annie Gabillet
Comedian Luisa Omielan Talks About Thigh Gap | Video
Funny Fitness
You've Never Laughed This Hard About Thigh Gaps Before
by Jenny Sugar
150-Calorie Snack Pack Ideas For Trips
Healthy Eating Tips
150-Calorie Snack Packs Perfect For Traveling
by Jenny Sugar
Best Yoga Retreats | 2017
Yoga
22 Yoga Retreats Worth the Splurge
by Kelli Acciardo
The Best US Hikes
Healthy Travel
25 Gorgeous Hikes That Are Taking Over Instagram
by Emilia Benton
Underwater Art Museum in Cancun, Mexico
Mexico
This Underwater Art Museum Is Creepy, Cool, and Completely Beautiful
by Nicole Yi
Natural Treatment For Bloating
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
by Dominique Astorino
Jet Lag Tips For Long-Haul Flights
Jet Lag
How I Beat Jet Lag After Crossing 9 Time Zones and Traveling 12 Hours
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds