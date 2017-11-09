 Skip Nav
Weight gain
5 Ways to Tone Your Tummy
Before and After
These Are the 4 Kinds of Exercises I Did to Grow My Booty in Just 6 Weeks
Holiday Fitness
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils

Why Do I Feel Sick When Exercising?

Ever Puke During a Workout? Let's Examine the Reasons

Many of us know the feeling: you're on the treadmill sprinting your heart out, when all of a sudden a gurgling, acidic sensation arises in your stomach. Your mouth is getting a little watery, and it hits you: you're gonna puke. Sometimes we can ease up on the exercise front and stop it from happening, and other times, well . . . it's a little too late.

While it's not necessarily a bad thing to throw up during a workout, we know that a lot of you don't want to vomit while exercising (It's gross! It's awkward! Where's the toothpaste!?), so let's look at some reasons it happens.

Related
What Is Rhabdo? It's Not Just "CrossFit and Spinning Disease"

Intensity

More often than not, it's because you're exercising really, really hard. Good job! You're giving it your all. "That pukey feeling is simply your body's pH dropping from the accumulation of lactate," said trainer and injury-prevention specialist Liz Letchford, MS, ATC. "You're reaching what we call your lactate threshold, or the point at which your body has reached its capacity for generating energy." (Hint: this is your "edge"!)

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to increase your endurance, stamina, and ability to go hard in the gym without ralphing? "The more you train at this limit, the higher that threshold gets," she said. "And the more you'll have to push yourself in order to reach that threshold." Read: keep finding your edge, and that edge will be harder and harder to get to.

Related
Fix a Post-Run Stomachache Quickly With These Trainer Tips

Food

Think about what you ate before your sweat session . . . and when you ate it. You want to give yourself a solid 30 minutes of no eating before a workout. That window is imperative for your digestion and for everything to settle before you put your body through the ringer via exercise, so 30 minutes before your workout should be the cut-off for food.

In addition, you want to keep your pre-workout food incredibly simple so as not to cause digestive distress. Think simple carbohydrates: no heavy fats, high-protein foods, or high-fiber foods, as they can all upset your tummy.

Related
This Is What Happens When You Don't Drink Enough Water

Water

Excess fluid in your stomach can create pressure and a sensation of nausea. While it's important to be hydrated, overdoing it might be behind your discomfort during exercise.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Join the conversation
Medical ConditionsBeginner Fitness TipsPopsugar InterviewsWorkouts
Beginner Fitness Tips
The 1-Second Trick That Will Make Doing a Plank Infinitely Easier
by Emilia Benton
Can You Work Out Too Much?
Beginner Fitness Tips
4 Signs You're Overtraining — and How That Negatively Impacts Your Goals
by Michael De Medeiros
How to Do Squats Properly
Beginner Fitness Tips
This 1 Tiny Tweak Will Make Your Squats Better
by Dominique Astorino
How Often Do I Need to Strength Train to Build Muscle?
Beginner Fitness Tips
An Expert Says You Should Be Lifting Weights This Many Times a Week
by Michael De Medeiros
Benefits of a Running Club
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons to Stop Making Excuses and Join a Running Club
by Amy Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds