 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Put an End to Bloat — 10 Foods to Avoid Before the Big Day
Yoga
Wanna Do the Splits? 9 Poses to Make It Happen
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What a Full Week of Fruits and Veggies Looks Like
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Put an End to Bloat — 10 Foods to Avoid Before the Big Day

The dress is bought, the final fitting has happened — the last thing you want is to feel puffy and bloated as you walk down the aisle. If food tends to trigger digestive discomfort for you, a good rule of thumb is to stick to a basic elimination diet during the two weeks before the wedding. If that's out of the question, try cutting out a few of the following foods before your big day.

Related
The Best Total-Body Workout That You're Probably Not Doing

Previous Next
Join the conversation
DetoxesHealthy LivingWedding
Join The Conversation
Megan15436880 Megan15436880 3 years
This is pretty useless. The article just bans a bunch of foods without realistically thinking about bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners and the like. In addition, it is not a good idea to change your diet in a big way like cutting out bread altogether right before a big event because it can cause stomach upset, especially while you are trying to adjust to finding other sources of sufficient fiber. Sure, cut out junk food and foods that will make you gassy a couple of days before, but make sure you don't deprive yourself or you will be one cranky bride. Remember to do what makes you happy on e in a while, if that means having a glass of wine with mom or a hamburger with your hubby to be, do it!
Sleep
I'm Proof That Morning Workouts Can Change Your Life
by Elise LaChapelle
Low-Sugar Breakfast Ideas With Under 30 Grams
Healthy Eating Tips
Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts
by Jenny Sugar
Snail Products Get Rid of Acne
Acne
I Rubbed Snail Goo on My Face and It Obliterated My Acne
by Jessie Schiewe
How to Have Clear, Glowing Skin on Your Wedding Day
Healthy Living
Be a Glowing Bride From the Inside Out
by Leta Shy
What Is Lyfe Tea?
Celebrity Weight Loss
I Tried the Kardashians' Favorite Detox Tea, and This Is What Happened
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds