 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Football Player Defying the Laws of Physics Has People Wondering If He's a Wizard
Fitness Inspiration
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
Class Fitsugar
Total-Body Super Tabata — Get Ready to Sweat!
Healthy Recipes
Filling and Flavorful 300-Calorie Soups to Help You Lose Weight

Zay Jones Floating to His Feet During Game

This Football Player Defying the Laws of Physics Has People Wondering If He's a Wizard

If you think magic is just something fictional reserved for Harry Potter books, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones would like a word with you. The NFL player caused people nationwide to question their own eyes when he seemingly floated to his feet during a Nov. 26 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The clip above — which is not edited, rewound, or altered in any way — seems to defy the laws of physics, with Jones rising to his feet from an incomplete pass in a style reminiscent of the late Michael Jackson's famous "anti-gravity lean" dance move.

Football fans everywhere had to rewatch the jaw-dropping move over and over again, still stumped about how Jones so casually floated backwards, apparently using only his calf muscles.

Related
Feast Your Eyes on the Shirtless Guy Who Should Be Dubbed "the Kettlebell King"

Was it magic? Is there an invisible string on his back? Did some higher power reach down and lift him back to his feet? If you ask Jones, it's got to be the latter. The football star tweeted a clip of his gravity-defying move and gave credit to the "big man upstairs."

Whatever caused this wild move to happen, apparently against all rules of physics, we simply can't stop watching. Whether it's magic, a deity, or simply Jones's unbelievable strength and coordination, we want to get on his level!

Join the conversation
Zay JonesNflWorkoutsFootballViral VideosSports
Viral Videos
Newsflash: THIS Is How You Should Actually Be Cutting Your Round Cakes
by Victoria Messina
Cursing Grandma's Funny Gluten-Free Cake Tutorial
Humor
This Potty-Mouthed Grandma Baking a Gluten-Free Cake Will Make You Giggle For Days
by Victoria Messina
All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Videos
James Corden
Watch All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Sessions
by Ryan Roschke
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC Interview Video
The Royals
In Just 20 Minutes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Cure Your Cynicism, Help You Believe in Love
by Brittney Stephens
Sweet Spanish Lottery Christmas Ad
Viral Videos
This Beautiful Spanish Lottery Christmas Ad Will Leave You in Tears
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds