Yes! Boozy Frozen Poptails Are Now Available in the States

Boozy ice pops are 2017's frozen rosé (in other words, the Summer's hottest drink). We previously thought you could only make these Otter-Pop-like cocktails (or buy them in the UK), but it turns out you can have them delivered to your door via FrutaPop. This company cleverly calls its frozen treats "poptails," and the flavors will make you whip our your credit card real fast. Spirits like Patron tequila, Tito's vodka, and prosecco spike the pops, which come in flavors like Watermelon Mint Lemonade ($30), Mango Mimosa ($60), and Rum Punch ($48). Each pack has 12 pops, which is enough to last like, for a weekend. Stock up, or better yet, hire FrutaPop for a private party. How epic would it be if you served these at a wedding . . . or convinced your company to bring these out for a Summer party?