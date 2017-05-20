 Skip Nav
Boozy Otter Pops Are the Summer "Cocktail" of 2017
ayesha curry
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts

Boozy Otter Pops

Boozy Otter Pops Are the Summer "Cocktail" of 2017

A post shared by Otter Pops (@therealotterpops) on

It's 2017, and we're no longer OK with just drinking our cocktails: we want to eat them for dessert, too. That's why we're calling it now — boozy ice pops will be the Summer cocktail of 2017.

We're not talking about your average boozy popsicles, either. We're talking about Otter Pop-style frozen pops in particular. The push-up popsicles invoke a wave of nostalgia thanks to their popularity from our childhoods — and adding alcohol is the perfect way to make them adult-approved. The trend went viral when a company called Pops announced boozy popsicles in flavors like Champagne, Frosé, and Prosecco. Aldi's alcoholic popsicles, while not in Otter Pop form, are just as buzz worthy and reinforce the fact that traditional cocktails just won't cut it anymore.

A post shared by POPS Australia (@popsaustralia) on

Those products are only available in the UK, but the good news is America has a boozy pop of its own, too. FrutaPop alcoholic ice pops exist in the US, and they can be delivered to your door.

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by frutapop (@frutapop) on

Plus, turns out, boozy Otter Pops are incredibly easy to make at home, which means you don't have to worry about finding a store-bought option. The easiest way to do it is to start with a recipe for DIY Otter Pops and add your favorite flavors, whether that's gin with frozen strawberries or rum with frozen lemon and ginger. Using Zipzicles, aka Ziploc bags designed for popsicles, you can get the perfect shape. You can even buy silicone ice pop molds that you can reuse all Summer long.

Is it happy hour yet? Set aside your standard margaritas and get in on the latest trend by making your own Otter Pops ASAP.

Join the conversation
