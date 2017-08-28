 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick

Amazon Prime Now Alcohol Delivery

ICYMI, Amazon Prime Can Deliver Wine and Beer to Your Door — in 1 Hour

A post shared by babygurlortiz (@babygurlortiz) on

By now, tons of Amazon Prime members have likely tried out Amazon Prime Now, the newer service that delivers groceries, household items, and more to your doorstep in just two hours. But there's one very important feature that you may have missed: Amazon Prime Now can deliver alcohol, and in as little as one hour. No need to run out to restock on wine and beer when you have people over anymore.

The standard two-hour delivery that's part of Amazon Prime Now is free, but if you want your booze to arrive in one hour, you can pay an $8 delivery fee — a totally fair price for the sheer convenience, in our opinion. This helpful service is available in select US cities, and if you're a lucky Prime member with access to this option, you can choose from grocery stores, wine shops, and liquor stores in your area.

Related
Amazon Is Launching Its Own Meal Kits! Here's What You Can Expect

We've tried Amazon Prime Now for groceries and can vouch for its awesomeness. It honestly makes us want to avoid shopping in stores forever, and now that we know we don't have to stop by the grocery store to pick up food or alcohol, we might not ever leave the couch. We'll take a doorstep delivery of ice cream and red wine, stat!

Join the conversation
Food DeliveryFood NewsAlcoholAmazon
Join The Conversation
Food News
Starbucks Secret Menu Alert! How to Order the 2-Toned Pink Purple Drink
by Erin Cullum
Where to Buy Boozy Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream
Food News
Meanwhile in Canada, There's Boozy Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream
by Victoria Messina
Oreo Halloween Eggs
OREO
by Kelsey Garcia
Amazon Employee Secrets
Consumerism
8 Secrets From Amazon Employees, Including the Weirdest Thing Someone's Ordered
by Nicole Yi
Best Wig on Amazon
Halloween
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds