ICYMI, Amazon Prime Can Deliver Wine and Beer to Your Door — in 1 Hour

By now, tons of Amazon Prime members have likely tried out Amazon Prime Now, the newer service that delivers groceries, household items, and more to your doorstep in just two hours. But there's one very important feature that you may have missed: Amazon Prime Now can deliver alcohol, and in as little as one hour. No need to run out to restock on wine and beer when you have people over anymore.

The standard two-hour delivery that's part of Amazon Prime Now is free, but if you want your booze to arrive in one hour, you can pay an $8 delivery fee — a totally fair price for the sheer convenience, in our opinion. This helpful service is available in select US cities, and if you're a lucky Prime member with access to this option, you can choose from grocery stores, wine shops, and liquor stores in your area.

We've tried Amazon Prime Now for groceries and can vouch for its awesomeness. It honestly makes us want to avoid shopping in stores forever, and now that we know we don't have to stop by the grocery store to pick up food or alcohol, we might not ever leave the couch. We'll take a doorstep delivery of ice cream and red wine, stat!