15 Life-Changing Cooking Secrets You Can Learn From Italians

The thing about Italian cooking is that it's a lot simpler than Americans tend to believe. If you go to Italy, you'll quickly learn that the country values high-quality ingredients and freshly cooked meals above just about anything else when it comes to food. It's not about overly complex cooking techniques, but about starting with the best ingredients and figuring out how to pair them together, from homemade pasta to sauces and desserts. And once you learn some of the basic practices, you'll soon discover you can implement them in your own kitchen and start making your best Italian meals ever.

If you want to learn how to cook more authentically Italian, look no further than the following helpful cooking tips that I learned firsthand on a trip to Verona with Giovanni Rana, one of Italy's oldest brands of fresh pasta. I ate a whole lot of pasta to be sure, but I also learned just as much about it.