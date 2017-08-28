 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Wonton-Wrapper Hacks That Will Change the Way You Make Appetizers

Wonton wrappers are the secret ingredient that will take your bite-size appetizers to the next level. Think beyond wonton soup and use wonton wrappers for quick mozzarella sticks, buffalo chicken egg rolls, and even desserts (maple cannolis, anyone?). Read on for 25 ingenious recipes that will inspire you to pick up a package of wonton wrappers and make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?!"

Related
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion

Baked Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Buffalo Blasts
Jalapeño Cream Cheese Wontons
Chicken and Rice Samosas
Chicken Potstickers With Soy Dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Brussels Sprouts and Shiitake Potstickers
Easy Asian Dumplings With Hoisin Dipping Sauce
Roasted Beet Ravioli
Mini Fried Taco Pizza Pockets
Skinny Crab Rangoons
Spicy Italian Ham and Cheese Cups
BBQ Chicken Wonton Cups
Baked Meatball Wontons
Spicy Lasagna Cups
Guacamole Shrimp Wonton Cups
Spinach Artichoke Mini Quiches
Banana Chocolate Wonton Poppers
Mini Apple Pie Cups
Mini Maple Cannoli
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bundles
Mini Pepper Jelly Egg Roll Bites
Lemon Ravioli With Spring Veggies
Crispy Sweet Potato Wontons
Mini Bean and Cheese Quesadillas
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food HacksAppetizersRecipes
Join The Conversation
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Chicken Nugget Recipes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
16 Homemade Chicken Nuggets That Are Way Better Than Fast Food
by Erin Cullum
Easy Dinner Recipes For Beginners
Fast and Easy
30 Incredibly Easy Dinner Recipes Anyone Can Make
by Erin Cullum
Ina Garten Dessert Recipes
Ina Garten
15+ Ina Garten Desserts That You and Jeffrey Are Gonna Love
by Erin Cullum
John Legend Recipes
Recipes
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds